Dara Huang shares emotional reflection after split from Edoardo Mapelli

Dara Huang has opened up about personal growth and life transitions in a candid new interview, subtly addressing her past relationship with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.



The American architect, who shares an eight-year-old son with Princess Beatrice’s husband, separated from Edoardo in 2018, two years before he married the royal in an intimate Windsor ceremony.

Now, in an upcoming episode of the Dare To Be Fearless podcast, Huang shares insights on navigating change, both in career and personal life. Speaking to host Alexa Curtis, she discussed the challenges of knowing when to move on.

'I meet so many people—young and old—who are constantly looking for their next step,” Huang reflected. “And these aren’t just anyone; some have built and sold companies for millions. But they’re still searching.'

She then hinted at broader life choices, including relationships, stating, 'Everyone wonders where we’ll end up, who we’ll end up with, or what the final destination is. But there is no ‘end’—pivoting is something we might do forever.'

Since their split, Edoardo has moved forward with his royal life, welcoming two daughters with Princess Beatrice: Sienna, three, and newborn Athena, who was born prematurely on January 22, weighing just four pounds and five ounces.

While Huang didn’t directly mention her past romance, her words resonated as a powerful reminder of resilience and reinvention.