Chris Pratt sings praises for Zoe Saldana after Oscar nod

Chris Pratt has recently expressed his admiration for his former co-star Zoe Saldana during this award season.

“I am so proud of her,” said the Guardians of the Galaxy star in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter at The Electric State movie premiere in Los Angeles last week.

Reflecting on Zoe’s Oscar recognition for her role in Emilia Perez, Chris stated, “She will be the biggest movie star in the world commercially and critically.”

The Jurassic World actor noted that there “will be no one close for maybe ever.”

“She deserves it every single award she’s gotten and she deserves all the success,” remarked the 45-year-old.

While gushing over Zoe’s acting potential, Chris further said, “She’s not only fantastic artist and actress but a mother, a wife and friend… she’s pure gold.”

Meanwhile, the Passengers actor believed that the actress is like his “sister, who’s “out there winning Oscars”.

Earlier in 2024 interview with Associated Press, Chris concurred with Zoe’s statement that Marvel shouldn't give up on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Speaking to The Playlist’s The Discourse podcast, the actress weighed in on the future of the movie, saying, she hoped the “gang of space antiheroes” would return in some way.