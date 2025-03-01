Charli XCX makes history with 'surprising' Brit Awards nominations

Charli XCX continues Brit Awards domination with 'most' nominations

Charli XCX is adamant to continue her Brit Awards domination as she leads the ceremony with the most nominations.

The 32-year-old British star, who was previously honoured with three Grammy wins this month, has once again been nominated in major categories at the UK counterpart, including artist of the year, best pop act, best dance act, and song of the year.

Taking to her Instagram on January 23, Charli expressed gratitude to her fans as she wrote in the caption, “Tysm for the brit noms i don’t really get how you vote so don’t worry about it! Remix vinyl pre order tomorrow!”

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the big news, rushing to the comments section to send their greetings to the singer and composer.

One fan commented, “You better win so we can have a good party after! Thanks in advance x.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Brit awards? More like the BRAT AWARDS!”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “YESSSSSSSSSSS OMG I CANT WAIT TO PRE-ORDER!!!!! I HAVE BEEN HOPING AND WAITING AND CLUTCHING MY PEARLS”

This comes on the heels of the pop star’s milestone achievement after she won the songwriter of the year award this week, following in the footsteps of Ed Sheeran and Raye.