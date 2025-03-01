'Fast & Furious’ baby version garners attention on internet

'Fast X: Part 2' is expected to come out in March 2026

Actor and rapper Ludacris has dropped an adorable video that has created a storm on the internet.

Social media is going crazy watching the baby version of the Fast and Furious characters.

Taking it to his Instagram, the Baby vocalist shared a small video showcasing babies looking just like the Fast franchise’s actors including Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez and Gal Gadot.

He simply captioned the video, “Baby Fast & Furious” followed by a laughing emoji.

Fans are loving this new version, and they were quick enough to respond to this attractive clip.

One of them wrote: “Can’t lie this is so cute.” Meanwhile another penned: “All of those babies are so cute. Great job.”

However, they fell in love with all the babies, but Han’s baby version caught more attention, as they wrote: “Han always snacking”, “Baby Han eating chips is so real.”

Some netizens expressed their excitement for the upcoming sequel of the action-packed franchise as one commented: “Love this can’t wait to see the next movie.”

Fast X: Part 2 has been confirmed with Vin returning with his family to fight antagonist Jason Momoa.

So far, the final release date has not been announced, but the film is expected to come out in March 2026.