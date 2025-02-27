Eggheads' Chris Hughes breathes his last at 77

Eggheads' Chris Hughes dies at 77

Eggheads’ Chris Hughes has died at the age of 77 as the show paid heartfelt tribute to one of the world’s ‘great’ quizzers.

His death was confirmed in a statement issued by the Eggheads social media account, which read, "It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Eggheads great Chris Hughes.

“Chris joined the show in 2003 and over the next 20 years gave us not only brilliant answers but very many laughs and happy memories. He will be hugely missed by all his Eggheads family.”

Hughes, who was also honoured with Mastermind, International Mastermind, and Brain of Britain titles, has been remembered by several colleagues with whom he worked during his time on the show.

The producer on the show Robert Dean paid homage to the late legend, noting, “Very sad to say that our brilliant Egghead Chris has sadly passed away.

“He was an amazing Egghead who considered everyone on the production team part of his family.

“I have such fond memories of him and count myself lucky to have known him. I'll miss him tremendously.”

Although Hughes' cause of death remains unknown, his official website suggested that he passed away after a heroic fight with cancer.