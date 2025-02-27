Charlie Cox recalls giving away ‘No Way Home’ spoiler with Andrew Garfield

Charlie Cox opened up how he and his long-time pal Andrew Garfield nearly blew away the Spider-Man: No Way Home surprise.

The actor, who is getting his first stand-alone project in MCU Daredevil: Born Again, recalled the time when Garfield was secretly returning to the role of Spider-Man for the first time since 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and both of them agreed to go out.

However, the two friends didn’t realise that being seen in Atlanta near the Marvel set would give away a major spoiler to fans everywhere.

"We went to go to a restaurant together and we didn’t think about it," said the Stardust actor. "We were just like, 'Where should we meet?' and 'Let’s go here.' And we showed up to this restaurant."

Recalling the moment, he said, "And we walked in. And then we both had this moment of like, 'Oh… This is not a good look.’ There was a table that had two chairs facing the wall. So, we sat facing the wall and tried not to look at each other."

The Defenders star also shared how he surprised Garfield on set of the action/thriller film. Cox made a surprise cameo in the hit movie as lawyer Matt Murdock.

He shot his scenes in Atlanta under secrecy, but he decided to take a risk and reach out to Garfield who was heavily rumoured to be starring in the movie.

"I pretty much knew he was in the film because I read all the stuff online," he said.

Cox added, "He’s an old friend of mine. I texted him: 'If the trades are to be believed then we are in the same movie.' And he’s like: 'I don’t think so, dude. I’m doing Spider Man. 'So I was like: ‘Yeah, so am I.' And he replied: 'You’re not in my script.' Well, I’m in my script!"

The 2021 film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, also starring Toby Maguire went to receive post reviews from critics and became the highest-grossing film released by Sony Pictures.

Charlie Cox tv series, Daredevil: Born Again is slated for release on March 4, 2025.