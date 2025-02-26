‘Bridgerton’ star Luke Newton spills exciting update about season 4

British actor Luke Newton offered exciting updates about the much anticipated Bridgerton Season 4.

In a recent interview with E! News, the actor, who played Colin Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, spilled "what’s really great" about the upcoming season.

He hinted that fans will get a closer look into Polin’s —Portmantuear for Colin and Penelope— saying, "We’ve seen all the twists and turns to the drama of their relationship last season."

The love story of Newton’s Colin and Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington took centre stage in the third season.

"You don’t often see it on the screen of just two people living happily ever after--and just that being what it," Newton, 32, continued. "It’s really interesting."

"I think it’s gonna be stunning," he teased.

Interestingly, each new period drama season focuses on different members of the Bridgerton family.

Season 4 will move its focus to Benedict Bridgerton, the bohemian second son of the Bridgerton family played by actor Luke Thompson.

Notably, despite seeing both his older brother Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, and younger brother Colin happily married, Benedict remains reluctant to settle down.