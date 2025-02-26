King Charles, Queen Camilla join Ramadan preparations with sweet gesture

The royal couple visited Darjeeling Express on Carnaby Street, where they met with staff and prominent British Muslim women, as per Express.



The visit marked the beginning of Ramadan, with the restaurant dedicated to cooking meals for charitable causes throughout the holy month.

As King Charles packed dates into paper bags for Iftaar meals—traditionally used to break the fast at sunset—he was praised for his efficiency.

Amused by the compliment, he quipped, "I may be past my sell-by date!" prompting laughter among the attendees.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla took an active role in the kitchen, helping staff fill takeaway boxes of biryani for distribution to those in need.

At one point, she sought out the King, waving a takeaway box and coughing loudly to get his attention. Charles, noticing the playful gesture, joined her in the effort.

When told that some of the food would be sent to the Palace, he enthusiastically asked, "Is it chicken and proper basmati rice?"—clearly delighted by the prospect of enjoying the meal later.

The event highlighted the couple’s engagement with diverse communities and their appreciation for Ramadan traditions.

As they packed food for hospitals and charitable organisations, their warm and lighthearted interactions made for a memorable visit, further strengthening their ties with the British Muslim community.