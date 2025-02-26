Charli XCX over the moon as she unlocks major achievement

Charli XCX bags numerous nominations at 2025 BRIT Awards

Speed Drive singer Charli XCX has achieved a major milestone in her career.

XCX bagged multiple nominations at the BRIT Awards more than any other artist this year.

The 32-year-old got nominated in the category of Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Dance Act and Best Pop Act.

At the moment, Charli is on cloud nine as she has won one of the awards from the abovementioned categories.

The 360 vocalist has been named as the 'Songwriter of the Year' at this year’s biggest music awards.

Chairman of the BRIT Committee for 2025, Damian Christian has praised the English singer and songwriter in a statement. He added, "Charli has had an undeniable year, taking her experimental brand of electronic and pop from underground raves to the heart of mainstream culture.”

He further spoke about her qualities as an artist claiming, "Charli's songwriting is distinctive, bold and relentlessly innovative, and, having been one of the UK's leading songwriters for a number of years now, has taken her craft to new heights with her global phenomenon Brat."

Originally named as Charlotte Emma Aitchison, her longtime collaborator A.G. Cook has also bagged an award at BRIT Awards as Producer of the Year.