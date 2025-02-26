'James Bond' actor fears new creators of franchise may threaten originality

Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson leave 'James Bond' franchise

007 actor Timothy Dalton has expressed his feelings over the transfer of creative control to MGM Amazon studios.

A few days back, creators Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson confirmed that they have bid farewell the franchise for good and handed over the right to Amazon.

Many were upset over this new development. Now, Dalton has also addressed the matter.

In an interview, the 78-year-old added: “It is one of the few wonderful stories we’ve got in film that is British. The leading character is British. We can call it our own.”

He shared that he really like the touch Barbara used to give to the film series.

Timothy says that he has grown up watching such a fine series and as he does not have any idea how Amazon would take it forward, he just feels sad it might threaten the originality.

The License to Kill actor stated: “I have no idea what Amazon would do with it, and I have no idea what the relationship of Amazon to the Broccolis will be.”

He told Daily Telegraph newspaper, “But it is a damn fine series of movies. I was watching it when I was young, we all were. It’s been part of our lives, so anything that threatens it is kind of sad.”

The James Bond franchise has been owned by the Broccoli family since 1962 Dr. No.