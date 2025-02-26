‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar dinner

Karla Sofia Gascon decided to skip the Oscar nominee's dinner ahead of the biggest awards night.

According to People, the Emelia Perez star, who will attend the Oscars ceremony on Sunday despite her controversial comments, did not participate in the Academy Museum with her co-star Zoe Saldana on Tuesday, February 25.

Gascon's Academy Award nomination marked a historic milestone: She became the first openly transgender acting contender in the prestigious awards show.

Her absence from the dinner came a day after Deadline reported that the Emelia Perez star, nominated for her titular role in the Best Actress category, will attend the star-studded ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. Netflix will cover the expenses.

Although all Oscar nominees receive a ticket to the event, Gascón’s attendance was uncertain until now. This is in the wake of her resurfaced tweets from 2020-2021aboutn about Muslims, George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, which landed her in hot waters

As reports indicated, Gascón did not appear at several Los Angeles awards events this month, including the Critics Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and other events where she and Emilia Pérez were in contention.

However, the latest updates confirm that she plans to attend the Oscar ceremony, where her costars, Saldaña and Selena Gomez, will be present.

Notably, the Mexican-set musical-thriller Emilia Pérez is the most-nominated film for Sunday's 97th Academy Awards, with 13 nominations, including Best Picture.