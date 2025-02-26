2025 SAG Awards: Selena Gomez addresses rumours surrounding her weight loss

Selena Gomez sets record straight amid weight loss speculations post SAG Award

Selena Gomez was last seen at 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards looking breathtaking in figure-hugging Celine gown.

The Emilia Pérez star’s appearance, however, caught the attention of fans not for her stunning appearance but for her drastic weight loss.

Speculations about use of Ozempic, or other weight loss aid arose.

Amid the social media buzz about her fluctuating weight, the Only Murders in the Building actor has always been candid that her medical condition is the reason behind all of it.

Benny Blanco’s fiancé has revealed that the medication for her condition “lupus” couple with SIBO, an intestinal illness, leads to changes in her body weight.

Justin Bieber’s ex confessed in response to a since-deleted TikTok video from November 2024, “This makes me sick. I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up.”

She continued visibly frustrated at the constant scrutiny, “I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I'm just human.”

The Calm Down singer had also made it clear in November 2023 that her lupus medication causes her body to retain water weight.

For the unversed, the Lose You to Love Me crooner recently reflected Only Murders in the Building’s major win in Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

The 32-year-old have also collaborated with her love, the SZA's What Do I Do music producer, on an upcoming album, I Said I Love You First.