James Marsden desires to honour Frank Sinatra with special gesture

James Marsden is eyeing an exciting role to make his fans Sway.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, published on Tuesday, February 25, the Paradise star opened up about his dream role, which includes playing a musician, notably Frank Sinatra, in one of his future projects.

"I’ve always loved emulating some of the old crooners, like Bobby Darin and Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin," he revealed as showing off his vocal talent in front of the camera is not new given his movie credits that include Enchanted, Disenchanted and Hairspray.

The Sonic the Hedgehog actor weighed in: "I always thought there were so many interesting stories of Frank Sinatra’s life that could be played."

"And for whatever reason, you’ve never really seen a movie about him," he continued. "I just think there’s so many stories that could be told about that man – some of the really tortured and darker stories, and some uplifting ones as well."

The 51-year-old actor says he hasn’t done a biopic about somebody. However, given the My Way singer’s illustrious career, he would love to do one.

For the unversed, Sinatra died in 1998 at the age of 82, but other singers and musicians kept his legacy alive with iconic covers, including My Way by Elvis Presley, Sway by Michael Bublé, and more.