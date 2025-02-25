'Reacher' writer shares approach on why he chose Alan Ritchson over Tom Cruise

Alan Ritchson's action series is based on Lee Child's 'Jack Reacher' novel series

British writer Lee Child considered Alan Ritchson for Reacher series rather than Tom Cruise.

However, he has worked with Cruise previously in film Jack Reacher in 2012. But still he chose Ritchson for the role in the action show.

He believed that the Fast X actor would be a better fit for the role.

To explain, Lee admitted that Tom is smart and fun, but he did not have some necessary factors to fit in the character.

Recalling his experience of working with the 62-year-old in 2012, the 70-year-old stated: "I thought the first movie in particular was excellent. It was a really crisp, hard-edged thriller.”

He continued: "Working with Tom was a pleasure and a privilege – he’s a really smart guy, he’s a smart filmmaker, he’s real fun. But you cannot escape the fact that Reacher is a huge guy."

Child believed that the Top Gun: Maverick star did not look huge and scary as per the requirement of the role.

The author told The Independent, "That is a component in his entire approach to the world and the world’s approach to him.”

“He’s huge, he’s implacable, he’s scary. And for all Tom’s ability in getting the internals of Reacher out, he is not huge and he’s not scary."

Alan starrer Reacher is based on Jack Reacher novel series penned by Lee.