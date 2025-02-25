Prince Edward set to surprise Duchess Sophie for special event

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have earned a special place among the members of the royal family, especially after proving their loyalty to King Charles.

Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, who have always been working tirelessly to support the royals in the background, are now rising to the forefront for their efforts.

Edward and Sophie are also known to have one of the strongest marriages in the royal family. The couple who tied the knot in the summer of 1999 will be marking the silver jubilee of their marriage.

To celebrate the milestone event, former royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested that Duchess Sophie is expected to receive a special gesture from her beloved husband, albeit with a little wit and humour.

“They’ve both spoken recently about how their life together is full of laughter and humour,” Bond told OK! Magazine. “So, a jokey gift might well be on its way to Edward.

She also went on to praise the “strength of their marriage” which is

“rooted in a deep and lasting friendship, along with a healthy dollop of mutual attraction and true love”.

“She still finds Edward quite dashing and I’m sure he would agree that Sophie is as beautiful today as she was when they married,” she told the outlet. “I think he is immensely proud of his wife.”

The remarks come after Sophie and Edward exhibited their strong connection at love during their royal tour to Nepal earlier this month.

The couple appeared loved up as ever as they conducted royal engagements.