Roberta Flack, multiple Grammy Awards winner, breathes her last at 88

Roberta Flack was the first ever artist to win Grammy Award for Record of the Year

American singer Roberta Flack, who gave a major contribution in the music industry, has passed away at the age of 88.

The first artist to win the Grammy Award for Record of the Year suffered a major stroke back in 2018. Since then, she was facing multiple health difficulties time and again.

Earlier today, Flack’s confirmed the singer’s death through a statement that read: “We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025.”

As per the statement, the Jazz and R&B artist breathed her last peacefully among her family members.

“She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator”, it read.

Roberta achieved her big break after soul jazz artist Les McCann helped her to introduce her music to the executives of the Atlantic Records.

Numerous singles sung by Flack topped the Billboard charts earning the first position on the list. Some of them were Feel Like Makin’ Love, First Time Ever I Saw Your Face and Killing Me Softly with His Song.

On the other hand, she has won multiple Grammy Awards for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, Lifetime Achievement Award and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.