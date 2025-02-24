Meghan Markle excites fans with latest update on Prince Archie

Meghan Markle has excited fans by sharing a brand new clip of Prince Archie's American accent.

The Duchess of Sussex released several clips of her family relaxing, including a sweet video of Archie watering the garden plants.

The mother-of-two launched her Instagram profile, @meghan, on New Year's Day and regularly shares pictures and videos from her home in Montecito.

The five-year-old could be heard telling his mother: "Mummy, I can do it if you want me to." Meghan responded to her son: "Only if you want."

Royal fans highlighted his "American accent".

Prince Archie and his younger sister Princess Lilibet have American accents due to spending the majority of their childhood in Santa Barbara, California.

One royal fan wrote on social media: "Archie's voice! He's no longer a baby."

Another commented: "He has manners."

Archie is Harry and Meghan's eldest child, born in 2019 while the couple were still working members of the royal family, living in Britain. Their second child, Princess Lilibet was born in California in 2021, following the family's move to the United States after their split from the monarchy.