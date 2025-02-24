Drake takes step back from 'Not Like Us' lawsuit

Drake, who has been embroiled in a back and forth legal battle with Kendrick Lamar over the song Not Like Us, has now decided to drop some major "key allegations" from his ongoing lawsuit.

The rapper, who has been accused of being a "pedophile", was previously locked in a legal battle, and now seemingly he's chosen to take a step back and clear the air, slowing down the heated firestorm.

The most talked-about moment came with Lamar’s Not Like Us, where he openly took a personal jab at Drake, calling him "certified paedophile."

But now, Drake has reportedly decided to be a bigger person as he dropped some "key allegations" from the lawsuit.

On February 21, UMG’s lawyer, Rollin A. Ransom asked the court to delay the pretrial conference which was set for April 2. He wants court to have time to consider Universal’s request to drop the case completely.

The company has now until March 17 to file this request, according to HipHopdx.

Ransom further pointed out that the details of the case, writing: “[P]ursuant to separate correspondence, Plaintiff has agreed to withdraw certain key allegations in his complaint."

However, the letter didn’t specify what those particular allegations were.