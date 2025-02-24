Prince William, Kate Middleton take on powerful role for key meeting at Palace

Prince William, Kate Middleton given powerful role for key meeting at Palace

Prince William and Princess Kate set to use their magic at a significant Palace meeting to delight cancer-stricken King Charles.

For the unversed, there have been strong speculations that President Donald Trump was invited by the royal family for a state visit, aiming to strengthen ties between the US and the UK.

Now, Hello! magazine reported that the monarch's key players, William and Catherine, are set to take on powerful roles to begin a "new era of royal diplomacy."

The source said, "Kate and William could be the power duo to save the so-called special relationship and be instrumental in smoothing ties between the two nations."

Notably, the future King has already met the newly inaugurated US president in Paris and garnered praise from Trump.

"William has certainly sparked a connection with Trump that will be instrumental for the future, especially when William and Kate eventually become King and Queen," an insider stated.

The source revealed that Trump "simply adores" the royal family despite the fact that he has little time for some British politicians.

"He has a very good relationship with the King and Queen, but he sees William and Catherine as the future and the glamorous younger couple of the monarchy," the report claimed.