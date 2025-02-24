Shocking tragedy: Who was Jesus Guerrero and his connection to Jennifer Lopez?

Jesus Guerrero, talented hairdresser who worked closely with Kylie Jenner, has unexpectedly passed away at such young age of 34 on Feb 22, leaving the stars he worked with in utter shock.

The hairstylist's sister shared the news on GoFundMe page: "My name is Gris, Jesus’s younger sister."

"It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more. Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top. Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly," she added.

His sister went on sharing that Jesus' family is going through his belongings right now and making plans to bring him back home. However, they're reaching out for people to help.

During his time in Hollywood industry, Jesus has worked with big names like Demi Moore, Addison Rae and Dua Lipa. He was also really close to Lopez and Jenner from The Kardashians.

Jesus Guerrero almost hit over half a million followers on his Instagram account, where he used to post photos of the celebrities he styled. And just two weeks ago, the stylist was busy creating looks for the Grammy Awards celebs.