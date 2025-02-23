Nick Jonas focuses on protecting love with wife Priyanka after brother's split

Nick Jonas learns lessons from brother Joe’s divorce to build a lasting love

Nick Jonas, American singer and performer who tied the knot with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, has always been a family man, but recently the singer become even more protective of his relationship with wife.

By doing things their own way and staying true to what works for them, Nick and Priyanka have managed to dodge the same problems that have tripped up others around them.

A close insider to the couple told a well-known media outlet, saying: "Nick isn’t the oldest Jonas brother, but he is the undisputed leader and plan-setter of the band and the rampant perfectionism that he brings to every TJB project has crossed over to his marriage.”

While Joe’s five-year marriage to Sophie Turner ended in a tough custody battle in 2023, Nick is taking extra care to protect his relationship with Priyanka.

The source went on sharing, “It’s not that he’s ridiculously demanding of Priyanka, it’s that he holds himself to an incredibly high standard as a husband and a partner."

"This is not a person you have to nag to take out the garbage or wash the dirty dishes.” They added, “To be fair, he’s a bit more of a homebody than Priyanka is – she loves travelling for work and meeting new people, and Nick is somewhat less open to that kind of thing than she is.”

The insider further revealed: “But he’s also painfully aware of the pitfalls that come with being a former child star and he has honed his work ethic and personal discipline to an extreme degree, because he doesn’t want to become a cautionary tale and he absolutely doesn’t want his marriage to be a casualty of his still-growing fame.”