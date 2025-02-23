Meghan Markle’s ‘cringey’ mood board sparks claims of Netflix staging

Meghan Markle's latest social media post has stirred speculation about her next career move, with branding experts suggesting it signals a return to her pre-royal identity.



The Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared a vision board for her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, featuring handwritten notes and nostalgic images. Captioning the post, she reflected on her journey: 'From memory lane to the memories I'm making today...'

PR specialist Nick Ede, however, believes the post is more than just personal reflection. He claims it hints at a revival of The Tig, Meghan’s former lifestyle blog, which she shut down in 2017 before marrying Prince Harry.

“She’s subtly referencing her past life, particularly The Tig era, rather than her time as a royal or with her family,” Ede told The Sun. “There’s even a nod to The Tig in the images she shared.”

Ede also speculated that Netflix, with whom Meghan and Harry have a multimillion-dollar deal, could be strategically involved in shaping her brand’s marketing. “Netflix is very smart about how they present her, and food-related content performs well for them,” he added.

While critics have called the move “staged” and “self-focused,” fans were thrilled by the insight into Meghan’s latest project, which she officially launched this week.