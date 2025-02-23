Trump plans to invite Prince William, Princess Kate to Washington

Donald Trump is reportedly set to invite Prince William and Princess Kate to Washington, D.C., following his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer this week.



The former U.S. president was reportedly impressed by the Prince of Wales when they met in Paris last December for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral.



Sources claim Trump was deeply impressed by William, praising him as "a great guy" and expressing a strong desire to host the royal couple in the U.S.

However, he is mindful of Kate’s ongoing health concerns and understands if she is unable to attend.

During their December meeting, Trump and William reportedly discussed the close ties between the U.K. and the U.S. The two shared a warm handshake, with Trump later commending the future king for "doing a fantastic job."

While no official confirmation has been made by either government, Trump has expressed interest in visiting the UK again during his second term, potentially strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.