Keanu Reeves spills major update about ‘Constantine’ sequel

Keanu Reeves sent fans into a frenzy as he dropped an update on the Constantine sequel.

After much anticipation and efforts to bring a follow-up to the screens, the John Wick star confirmed to Inverse that the story was "pitched to DC Studios."

"We’ve [along with director Francis Lawrence] been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios and they said, 'OK,'" he shared the major update with the outlet.

"So, we’re going to try and write a script," The Matrix star added, teasing that a follow-up to the gritty supernatural thriller is on the horizon as it has already headed in the creative process.

Though the veteran actor kept further details under wrap, he confirmed that Constantine 2 would be set in the same world as the original.

Reeves’ exciting update came after Lawrence confirmed last week that they are "closer than ever to being able to do a sequel."

During the duo’s reunion at the Happy Sad Confused podcast on the film's 20th anniversary, the 60-year-old actor said, "I’m aching to play this guy," the cynical exorcist he played in 2005.

Meanwhile, Lawrence said, "We have constantly tried to come back" since the first film debuted, but "hurdles" beyond his control have prevented progress.

However, with promising updates out of the bag, fans hope to see a Constantine sequel soon.