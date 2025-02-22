Ben Affleck dishes on new romance after being declared legally single

Ben Affleck opens up about dating after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck, who was just declared legally single after divorce from Jennifer Lopez, is looking for new romance.

The 52-year-old actor settled his divorce case in court with the On The Floor hitmaker on January 6th, and is now getting back on the dating scene.

A source close to the Gone Girl star revealed that "Ben's casually dating” on Saturday, February 22nd, to People Magazine.

However, the insider added, “This doesn't seem to be a focus though.”

As the Good Will Hunting actor is “very focused on work," and "If he's not filming, he spends long days at his office.”

Affleck is also spending “a lot of time” with his kids that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 12, as he deals with the divorce.

The source noted that the Oscar winner is specially “very close” to his youngest son Samuel.

This comes after the Los Angeles County Superior Court declared his and J.Lo’s marriage dissolved on Friday, February 21st.

As per the legal documents, Affleck and Lopez will share the profit once their co-owned Beverly Hills mansion is sold.