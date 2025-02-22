Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami opens what it feels like to have famous parents

Sami Sheen reveals how she feels about having Charlie, Denise Richards as her parents

Sami Sheen has finally addressed how it feels to be a child of famous parents.

The 20-year-old is the daughter of renowned Hollywood actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Lee Richards.

The Two and a Half Men co-stars Sheen and Richards first meet in 2000. Two years later, the duo tied the knot. In 2005, latter for a divorce while she was pregnant with her second child.

The duo welcomed Sami in 2004.

In a recent interview, the actress and model shared "People always say what’s it like having famous parents?”

Sami, 20, opened that she does not know how she feels. However, it will be weird if her parents worked in traditional fields of work.

"I don’t know. They are my parents. It’s not weird”, Charlie’s daughter told PEOPLE.

She further explained: “What would be weird would be if I walked into a bank and they were working there — or Starbucks. That would be more out of the ordinary than seeing them on TV because that’s all we know."

The OnlyFans star also has a sister named Lola Rose Sheen.