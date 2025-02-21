Daniel Craig shares his thoughts on Amazon’s James Bond takeover

Daniel Craig has recently shared his two cents on Amazon’s James Bond takeover in a new statement.

The actor, who played the spy in five movies, expressed his admiration for Bond‘s long-time producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

On February 20, Michael and Barbara announced to step back from the 007 franchise and relinquish creative control to Amazon MGM.

In a statement to Variety, Daniel said, “My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished.”

“I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them,” added the 56-year-old.

Interestingly, the Bond franchise would no longer have Michael working behind the scenes after six decades.

Now, Amazon MGM Studios would take over complete control of the Bond IP from Michael and Barbara.

For the unversed, Michael worked as both a writer as well as producer on many Bond movies, but he would like to retire from the industry.

“With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond movies to focus on art and charitable projects,” stated the 87-year-old.

Meanwhile, Barbara, who took over the Bond torch from her father, Cubby Broccoli, revealed she would continue to produce outside the Bond franchise.

“My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli,” remarked the 64-year-old.

Barbara further said, “With the conclusion of ‘No Time to Die’ and Michael retiring from the movies, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”