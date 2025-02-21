Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on Instagram amid Prince Andrew’s birthday snub

Sarah Ferguson breaks her social media silence after Prince Andrew’s birthday snub by the Royal family

Sarah Ferguson has returned to Instagram with a promotional post, marking her first social media activity since her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, was noticeably left out of public birthday tributes from senior royals.

Despite a long-standing tradition of the Royal Family acknowledging milestone birthdays on official accounts, no such message was shared for the Duke of York.

King Charles and Queen Camilla remained silent, as did the Prince and Princess of Wales. Even Andrew’s daughter, Princess Eugenie, and former wife, Sarah Ferguson, refrained from public well-wishes.

This apparent snub stands in contrast to previous acknowledgments of non-working royals, including Prince Harry’s 40th birthday tribute and Lady Louise Windsor’s milestone celebration in November 2024.

Prince Andrew has maintained a low profile since stepping back from royal duties in 2019 following his controversial BBC Newsnight interview regarding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

However, recent reports suggest he has secured a multimillion-pound deal with Dutch firm Startupbootcamp, leveraging contacts from his Pitch@Palace initiative.

Ferguson, who still resides with Andrew at Royal Lodge, made no mention of the Duke’s birthday in her latest Instagram post, instead promoting a commercial app in what appears to be a shift towards more brand partnerships.