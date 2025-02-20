Prince Harry’s US visa under scrutiny as legal battle reaches critical stage

Prince Harry’s US residency status is under renewed scrutiny as the government approaches a crucial deadline to determine which legal documents can be made public regarding his visa application.



The dispute stems from a lawsuit filed by The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank demanding transparency over the Duke of Sussex’s immigration records, reported GB News.

The organisation has questioned whether Harry received special treatment when he moved to the US in 2020, particularly in light of his admissions of past drug use in his memoir Spare.

Judge Carl Nichols has previously signaled his support for releasing the maximum amount of information without breaching privacy laws. Now, with today’s deadline looming, the court is set to decide how much of Harry’s visa documentation can be disclosed.

The Heritage Foundation argues that the issue is of public interest, alleging that either Harry was granted exceptions unavailable to ordinary applicants or he made false declarations on his immigration forms.

Their initial Freedom of Information Act request was rejected, prompting the ongoing legal battle.

Adding to the controversy, former US President Donald Trump recently weighed in, stating he would not deport Prince Harry but took a swipe at Meghan Markle, calling her "terrible."

The case continues to generate widespread debate as both legal experts and royal fans await the next development.



