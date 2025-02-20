Kanye West, Bianca Censori drop new bombshell with first film together

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are set to make headlines once again with a new project following their 2025 Grammys stunt.

A source close to the controversial couple told The Post that the Yeezy founder and his wife are preparing to release a "fashion film," originally slated for November, just a month prior to their two-year wedding anniversary.

The new film on the horizon is said to have feature "multiple vignettes and montages" Cencori and West, who has officially changed his name to Ye.

"My description of it would be a fashion film of sorts," the insider says of the film. "It’s this view into his [Kanye’s] vision of her – if we were to see her through his eyes."

The source described the upcoming film as a blend of "calm and chaos," adding that it is "Bianca-centric."

Offering more insights on Kanye's new venture release date and shooting locations, the tipster spilled the beans, saying, "Ye drops [projects] when everyone’s least expecting them. He’s been filming everywhere. A little bit of it in Japan. Scenes from Italy, Spain."

They further claimed that the rapper, 47, would release the film despite the swirling split rumour of the couple, which went rampant since his social media rant earlier this month.