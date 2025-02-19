Kevin Costner hopes to make difference with ‘Yellowstone’

Kevin Costner plays John Dutton in 'Yellowstone'

Robin Hood actor Kevin Costner has unveiled that he often asks himself how he can make a difference in life.

He featured in Paramount + hit series Yellowstone that revolves around the story of the Dutton family.

While referring towards the show, Costner said: "While we all enjoy [the Yellowstone national parks], very rarely do we actually understand how they came to be.”

The 70-year-old shared that he often wonders there are billion of people on this planet, who can together make a change.

“It's a story about how men and women can really make a difference through a force of will."'

Kevin confesses that does not want to pound people in the head with his series, he just wants to educate them on American history.

While chatting at The Will Cain Show, the Hollywood star added: “Not to pound people in the head, but just to educate. But again, you know, America found a way where land would have a use other than just exploiting it.”

“That the natural beauty could perhaps be turned into a level of commerce where people would come and what they saw as a child, their own children would see."

Yellowstone features Costner alongside Kelly Relly, Cola Hauser, Luke Grimes and Taylor Sheridan.