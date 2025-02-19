Prince Harry criticised for holding onto HRH status despite Royal exit

Prince Harry may have stepped away from royal duties and built a new life in Hollywood, but he is still facing criticism for maintaining ties to his royal status.



Former Home Office minister Norman Baker weighed in on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, claiming that the Duke of Sussex continues to benefit from his HRH title, despite no longer serving as a working royal.

Baker stated, "Harry wants to distance himself from the royal family and live independently, but at the same time, he still clings to the privileges that come with being an HRH."

He further argued, "If he has chosen to leave, then he should fully step away, including giving up the HRH title."

The debate over Harry’s royal identity has been reignited by a recent Sun poll, which asked readers whether they consider Harry and Meghan to be royals or celebrities. The results showed that 41 percent view them as celebrities, 19 percent as royals, and 40 percent as commoners or non-royals.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled in California with their two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three. However, questions over their royal ties and status continue to spark controversy.