Kim Kardashian takes a dig at mom Kris Jenner following big news

Kim Kardashian calls out Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder

Kim Kardashian, who recently launched her new fashion collaboration, playfully poked fun at her mom Kris Jenner.

The 44-year-old media personality took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 18th, and accused the momager of stealing away her thunder.

Jenner posted a photo of herself wearing another activewear brand, which is a competitor of her daughter’s, the same day Kardashian announced her NikeSKIMS collab.

Taking to the comments section under that post, the reality star wrote, “Did you really have to post this on the same day as my NikeSKIMS announcement?!?!?!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced her shapewear collection earlier that day via Instagram.

“Nike and SKIMS share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women. This partnership is the culmination of this shared vision, delivering product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for every body. Every single detail has been obsessed over and carefully considered. We're incredibly excited to unveil our first collection this spring,” Kardashian wrote in a statement on Stories.

Speaking about her brand with TIME Magazine in 2023, the socialite shared that she is deeply attached to it out of all her ventures.

"It’s just a part of me. I take it really personally. It started off of my body and my shapes, and it’s very vulnerable."