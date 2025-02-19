'Severance' star Adam Scott shares embarrassing TV moment

Adam Scott is thinking back on a moment when he really blew it on television, but fortunately for the Severance star, it didn't air.

Scott appeared as a guest on Conan O'Brien's podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend, on Monday.

He talked about how his visit to O'Brien's show to promote season two of Big Little Lies, which included Scott likening his fellow cast members to an 80s supergroup, ended up being "one of the most deeply embarrassing moments" he's ever experienced.

“The way I saw it going is like us talking and you being like, ‘Wow, Big Little [Lies] the cast is amazing. It’s all legendary actresses. It’s like the Traveling Wilburys of legendary actresses,'” Scott recalled.

“So, what I had done is, I thought that saying the Traveling Wilburys of actresses and equating Big Little Lies with the Traveling Wilburys would be this comedy explosion.”

Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, Dhani Harrison, and Jim Keltner were the members of the Travelling Wilburys.

“I had mocked up the album cover with, instead of the Traveling Wilburys, the actress’s faces on their bodies,” he continued before noting how he switched out Big Little Lies stars like Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman for Dylan and George Harrison.

But Scott quickly realized, “Nobody under 50 knows who the f**k the Traveling Wilburys are.”

The audience reportedly didn't think the joke was funny and didn't say anything. "The air condenser was audible," O'Brien remarked.

Scott remarked that people who do remember the group "don't give a fuck."

Scott claimed to have "pleaded" for it to not air, and it did not, but O'Brien claimed to recall who celebrities had failed on his show in the past.

The acclaimed HBO drama, featuring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and more, aired for two seasons (2017-2019), winning four Golden Globes and eight Primetime Emmys.

Despite Kidman and Witherspoon's excitement for a third season, there's been no official update on its return.