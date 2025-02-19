MGK hints at his and Meghan Fox's baby's arrival: 'Can't wait'

Megan Fox reportedly has 'every intention' of co-parenting with MGK but has no plans to reconcile

Machine Gun Kelly is counting down the days till the arrival of his baby with ex-fiance Megan Fox.

The musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared a rare message about the pregnancy while attending church over the weekend.

“Your past is not your purpose – your priority is ahead of you,” read a post on his Instagram Story on Sunday, February 16.

MGK added, “Can’t wait,” along with baby-themed emojis, making it clear where his focus is.

This marks only the second time he’s publicly acknowledged Fox’s pregnancy since she revealed her baby bump in November 2024. At the time, Fox captioned her Instagram post, “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” referencing the couple’s past miscarriage.

Despite MGK’s excitement, sources claim Fox has “every intention” of co-parenting but has no plans to reconcile. “She doesn’t want to be in a relationship with him,” an insider told Us Weekly, though MGK is reportedly still hoping to win her back.

The Jennifer’s Body star, 38, and MGK began dating in 2020, got engaged in 2022, and split in 2023. While Fox confirmed they were no longer engaged, she admitted he would “always have a tether” to her.