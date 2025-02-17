Ozzy Osbourne breaks silence on 'involvement' in final show amid health crisis

Ozzy Osbourne shares details about final Black Sabbath performance

Ozzy Osbourne is sharing details about his final live performance alongside Black Sabbath following his health diagnosis.

During his recent appearance on Ozzy Speaks on SiriusXM, Osbourne offered an inside glimpse into his decision to retire from touring due to his ongoing health issues.

According to Louder, the 76-year-old explained, “I'm not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable.”

He further went on to talk about his health condition, adding, “I am trying to get back on my feet. When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I'm not dead. I'm still actively doing things."

In 2022, the singer revealed that he had been battling Parkinson's disease since 2003, after cancelling some important solo tours.

This news comes after Black Sabbath took to its official Instagram account to confirm Osbourne's final performance with the band, highlighting their first reunion in over two decades.

They wrote in the caption, “The original @BlackSabbath – Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – will play for the first time in 20 years. The band will take to the stage to headline BACK TO THE BEGINNING on July 5th at Villa Park.”