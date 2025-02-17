Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky pack on PDA at ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary

Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky get intimate at ‘SNL’ special episode

Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky enjoyed their date night at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary special.

The 38-year-old popstar walked the red carpet with the entrepreneur at Rockefeller Centre, in New York City on Sunday, February 16th.

The engaged couple shared a sweet kiss as they posed for the cameras.

The Bad Romance hitmaker opted for a charcoal gown, black gloves, and wore her black hair straight for the outing, while Polansky sported a classic black tuxedo.

The pair looked cosy in the photographs as Gaga placed a hand on Polansky’s chest, after she had posed for solo shots.

This comes after the Born This Way songstress performed at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Friday, February 14th.

Polansky recently opened up about his relationship with Gaga during a cover story interview for the February issue of Elle. In an article published on January 28, Polansky spoke candidly about the reality of dating a global pop icon.

Gaga confirmed her engagement last year in a clip on Instagram, during Olympic Games.

While speaking to the former Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal, Gaga introduced Polansky as “my fiancé, Michael,” before the entrepreneur shook the politician’s hand.