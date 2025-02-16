Emma Watson’s rare Valentine’s Day plans revealed

Emma Watson makes low-key appearance at Valentine’s Day

Emma Watson spent her Valentine’s Day being a good sport to her friend and fellow Brown University alum Tucker Halpern at the NBA All-Star games.

The 34-year-old, who usually stays out of the public eye, was spotted cheering on the musician in Oakland, California, on Friday, February 14th.

A source told People Magazine that the Harry Potter star was seen holding out homemade signs at the game and seemed “excited to be there.”

As per usual Watson stayed “very low-key,” as she chatted with Halpern and other friends.

The Beauty and the Beast actress sported a casual outfit based on black capris and matching cropped top, with her wavy hair down, as per a TikTok video shared by ESPN.

Watson has stepped away from her acting career, as she enrolled in a Master’s program for creative writing at Oxford University in September 2024.

“I’m just so glad that I [took a break from acting] because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don’t think I did before — more autonomy,” she shared in a previous interview with Vogue UK.