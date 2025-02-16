Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares sweet nod to Princess Eugenie’s family

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently showed his support for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with a heartfelt gesture on social media.



The property developer, who has been married to Princess Beatrice since 2020, dropped two heart emojis on Eugenie’s belated Valentine’s Day post featuring intimate family moments.



His warm interaction comes shortly after he and Beatrice welcomed their daughter, Athena, on January 22. Edoardo is known for his close ties with the royal family and often engages with friends and relatives online.

He recently left a comment on a photo shared by Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip, further showcasing his supportive nature.

The York sisters, Eugenie and Beatrice, both have two young children and remain actively involved in charitable causes. They are frequently spotted together visiting their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, at Royal Lodge, highlighting their strong family bond.