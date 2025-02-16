Prince Andrew’s 65th birthday overshadowed by Royal Lodge funding controversy

As Prince Andrew approaches his 65th birthday, controversy continues to overshadow his life, particularly regarding his residence at the expansive Royal Lodge in Windsor.



The Duke of York has remained at the 30-room property despite stepping back from royal duties in 2019 due to his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Without public funding, questions persist about how he maintains the costly estate, especially after King Charles reportedly ended his £1 million annual allowance from the late Queen.

Andrew’s refusal to vacate Royal Lodge has stirred debate, with royal insiders suggesting that the King wants his brother to move to a smaller residence.

The issue has reignited speculation over the Duke’s financial resources, fuelled by the recent Channel Five documentary Prince Andrew: Where Did All the Money Go? which explored the origins of his wealth.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! that the Duke should either justify his continued stay at Royal Lodge or step aside. "If everything is above board, he should be transparent about how he funds the lease. Otherwise, this ‘siege’ will never end," she remarked.

The controversy surrounding Andrew remains an ongoing source of tension within the royal family, with King Charles reportedly frustrated by the continued scandals that keep emerging about his younger brother