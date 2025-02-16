Prince William, Kate Middleton leave UK after skipping major appearance

Prince William and Kate Middleton have kept a clear stance on their priorities despite the growing weight of their royal responsibilities.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are parents to three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, Prince Louis, six – have broken royal tradition when it comes to parenting.

The royal couple has been known to give preference to their family duties even if royal engagements come in the way. William and Kate have reportedly jetted off to a holiday with their children to the exclusive Caribbean Island paradise of Mustique.

William, who is the President of British Association of Film and Television (BAFTA), skipped the annual award ceremony scheduled for Sunday night.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the Waleses flew to the privately owned island on Thursday. The vacation is understood to be a getaway as the children are on their half-term break.

Per the source, the family lew to Saint Lucia before taking a private flight to Mustique. It is also believed that Kate’s mother Carole is already at the destination since a few days and now the whole clan will be joining her.

This is also the family’s second holiday after they celebrated New Year with a ski break in the Alps.