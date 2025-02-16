Jay-Z reflects on bombshell lawsuit fallout amid daughter’s career milestone

Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, has opened up about the emotional toll he endured following the bombshell lawsuit that has been dismissed recently.

The American rapper and disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs both were entangled in a legal case over the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl, which broke on the eve of his daughter Blue Ivy’s Mufasa: The Lion King movie premiere.

With the case dismissed, the father of three has shared his feelings in a declaration filed on February 10.

He believes attorney Tony Buzbee, the representer of Jane Doe—who accused Combs and Jay-Z, both 55, of assaulting her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000— intentionally caused emotional distress by filing the lawsuit.

Jay-Z further claimed that Buzbee deliberately filed the complaint on the night of Blue Ivy’s milestone event to force him into a difficult position—either supporting his daughter or hiding to avoid the negative press.

"I felt that Mr Buzbee was placing a gun to my head that I either bow to his demands or endure personal and financial ruin," the rapper, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, wrote in the declaration.

Additionally, Jay-Z alleges that the lawsuit cost him $20 million in contracts and caused him significant "mental anguish" since its October 2024 filing.

In addition to Blue Ivy, 13, Jay Z and his Beyoncé share seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.