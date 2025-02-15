King Charles stands with Canada after Trump's statement

King Charles III has seemingly reminded his son Prince Harry that he's the head of state of Canada with his latest move.

Buckingham Palace has released the monarch's personal statement amid Harry's Invictus Games in Vancouver.

The 76-year-old appeared to support the nation with his powerful words as the North American country celebrated the 60th anniversary of its National Flag on February.

The monarch, who is Canada's head of state, praised the "resilient" in his statement, which comes at the time US President Donald Trump suggested that Canada should be made the "51st state".

The US president has repeatedly suggested that Canada could become a US state to avoid major tariffs on trade.

The King, in his message, states: "Today my wife and I join with Canadians across Canada, and around the world, to commemorate an important milestone - the 60th anniversary of the Canadian flag. On February 15, 1965, the red and white maple leaf was first flown on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

"Since that time, it has become internationally recognised as a symbol of a proud, resilient and compassionate country.

"For my own part, it is a symbol that never fails to elicit a sense of pride and admiration, as I recall with the deepest affection my many Canadian visits and friendships."

The King's message comes after the US president said: "What I'd like to see - Canada become our 51st state."

The comments, made both in posts on the social media platform Truth Social and in remarks to reporters, were dismissed by Canadian officials as a joke when first mentioned in December.

According to Ipsos poll, conducted in January, 80 per cent of Canadians oppose their country becoming part of the US, with officials strongly against the suggestion.