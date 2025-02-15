Dara Huang jets off to Miami with son Wolfie on Valentine's Day

Dara Huang has made a major move, leaving the UK for Miami with her eight-year-old son, Wolfie, on Valentine’s Day.

The American architect, who shares custody of Wolfie with her ex-fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi—now Princess Beatrice’s husband—announced her arrival in Florida via social media.

Huang, originally from the Sunshine State, posted a heartwarming clip of her son navigating the airport, dressed in a bright green T-shirt and blue shorts while rolling a suitcase.

She captioned the moment, "Welcome to Miami," alongside palm tree emojis.

Having built a successful career in the UK, Huang's move marks a significant shift just weeks after an unexpected change in plans.

Once engaged to British-Italian aristocrat Mapelli Mozzi, the couple parted ways in 2018. He later married Princess Beatrice, with whom he now shares two daughters, Sienna, 3, and newborn Athena.

While Huang’s next steps remain unclear, her Miami homecoming signals a new chapter for both her and her son.