Sabrina Carpenter takes deadly revenge on ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan played Sabrina Carpenter's criminal lover in the original version of 'Please Please Please'

Sabrina Carpenter took a short n’ sweet revenge on her ex, Barry Keoghan.

Months after the former couple reportedly broke up amid rumours that the Batman actor cheated on the Espresso singer, she released a deluxe version of her hit sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet.

The latest version features a new music video for her chart-topping song Please Please Please, featuring the iconic singer Dolly Parton.

In the remix video, the two songstresses mirrored Thelma and Louis, fleeing from the police in a car together. It was unclear what crime they had committed.

However, in the end, it’s revealed that the duo has a body in the back of their pickup truck. The man was struggling as he was tied with ropes and chains.

Though his face was covered with a jute bag, fans believed Carpenter, 25, and Parton seemingly tortured the Salturn actor as the person is dressed exactly like Keoghan's character at the end of the original video, in which the former Disney star tied him up and put tape over his mouth.

In the original music video, released in June 2024, the 32-year-old Irish actor played Carpenter's criminal lover.

The lyrics of Please Please Please are about the singer begging her boyfriend not to "bring her to tears," urging, "Whatever devil's inside you, don't let him out tonight."