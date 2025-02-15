Benny Blanco slammed for 'disgusting' Valentine's Day surprise for Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco has fans grossed out.

Blanco's unique Valentine’s Day surprise for fiancée Selena Gomez has left the internet divided, with many social media users expressing their shock and disapproval.

Instead of the traditional rose petals and romantic decor, Blanco took a more unconventional approach by creating a trail of nachos leading into the bathroom.

Once inside, Gomez was met with an unexpected sight—a bathtub filled with cheese dip, with nachos arranged to spell out: "I [heart] YOU."

In a video shared on Instagram, Blanco was seen casually snacking on the nachos by the tub, presumably inviting Gomez to do the same.

However, rather than being impressed by the gesture, many online users mocked the setup, calling it “gross,” “disgusting,” and “stupid.”

One X (formerly Twitter) user pointed out a practical concern, writing:, “Cheese goes bad in two hours. Didn’t think this one through, did you [sic]?” Another was blunt in their reaction: “I just threw up in my mouth—that’s so gross.”

Others expressed their skepticism, with one user commenting, “Who TF is gonna clean that up?” while another suggested, “This screams I want attention so bad.”

Despite the backlash, Blanco and Gomez have continued to embrace their relationship in the public eye, with the singer frequently expressing her love and appreciation for her fiancé.

Whether or not this Valentine’s Day surprise was a hit in their household, it certainly made waves across social media.