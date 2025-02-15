Drake low-key nods to Kendrick Lamar feud in new song ‘Gimme a Hug’

Drake refers to Kendrick Lamar beef in new ‘Gimme a Hug’

Drake seems to be getting tired of his ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar.

The rapper seemingly signaled an exit from his ongoing feud with Lamar through his latest musical release.

The Canadian rapper dropped his new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on Friday, Feb. 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The 21-track project, a collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR, includes a song titled Gimme a Hug, which includes lyrics that seemingly address the tensions between him and Lamar.

In the track, Drake suggests he is ready to move past their rivalry and focus on more positive energy.

“F–k a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit,” he raps.

However, despite the potential olive branch through music, Drake’s legal battles with Universal Music Group remain active.

He has sued the label, alleging it artificially boosted Lamar’s diss track, Not Like Us, and has also filed a defamation lawsuit over Lamar’s implications in the song.

The release of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U comes just days after Lamar’s record-breaking Super Bowl 2025 halftime performance in New Orleans.

The DNA rapper delivered a high-energy set at Caesars Superdome, which included a much-anticipated performance of Not Like Us. The NFL later confirmed it was the most-watched halftime show in history.

While Lamar took center stage at the Super Bowl, Drake was performing in Melbourne, Australia, as part of his Anita Max Win tour.

During another Melbourne concert later in the week, Drake altered the lyrics of his song Knife Talk to reinforce his resilience in the ongoing feud.

The original line, “Beef is live, spoiler alert, this n—a dies,” was modified to “Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died.”

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is now available on all major streaming platforms.