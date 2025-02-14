Kanye West, Bianca Censori break up, ‘she’s completely done’

Kanye West and Bianca Censori break up

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have broken up.

West and Censori are ending their marriage after two years together, Page Six has confirmed.

The split comes in the wake of West’s recent controversies, which have reportedly pushed Censori to her breaking point.

“She’s had enough. The Swastika shirt [he was selling] was the last straw. She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that,” an insider revealed.

“He’s saying that he has dominion over her and then he’s selling those shirts. It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus.”

Despite the separation, the insider shared that West—who now goes by Ye—believes Censori will return to him, as she has in the past.

“He’s saying that she’s just ‘mad at him,’” the source explained, “but right now, she’s told him that she’s completely done.”

Their breakup follows a dramatic 2025 Grammy Awards appearance, where the Australian architect turned heads with a fully see-through dress. Since then, West has been at the center of controversy, engaging in antisemitic rants and attempting to sell swastika merchandise on his website, which was later removed.

The rapper has also faced backlash for alleged antisemitic remarks made to a former Jewish employee and for publicly praising Adolf Hitler. These actions have led to his talent agency severing ties with him.

“Bianca’s exhausted. She’s been an awesome wife and awesome collaborator, she’s been through so many crazy moments, but this one may be unsurvivable,” another source stated.

They described Ye as being “underwater in a submarine” as he struggles to “navigate” his way back from the controversy.

“There’s definitely been friction; it’s a big bump in the road for them,” the source continued. “She has to move on. … I think this is the end of the cycle for her.”

The insider also noted Censori’s reaction to West’s now-deleted posts on X, saying, “She’s upset,” and adding, “To embrace Hitler is a Satanic move.”

With tensions reaching a breaking point, Censori appears ready to step away from the relationship for good.