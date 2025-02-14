Justin Bieber sets record clear on marital woes rumours

Justin Bieber clears the air on Hailey Bieber split speculations

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage has sparked speculations during recent months but he is reportedly “happier than he’s been in a long time.”

An insider revealed that the 30-year-old “is a happy camper right now,” on Thursday, February 13th.

Addressing the rumours he has been facing, the insider explained to Us Weekly that the Sorry hitmaker “just really doesn’t care what people think.”

“He knows he looks strange leaving spas shirtless, but it’s just him. And after the rumors he’s doing it out of spite now, he’s just being himself and won’t create a squeaky clean image just because the public wants him to,” he said referring to Justin’s several recent solo outings.

This comes after Justin allegedly unfollowed his wife on Instagram, but then clarified that his account had been hacked and somebody unfollowed his wife.

Following the explanation, the Baby singer posted a selfie with the supermodel on his Instagram Story, and shared multiple pictures with her in a carousel of their winter holidays.

The couple were first linked in 2015, when they dated for a year and split in 2016, to reunite in 2018.

Hailey and Justin then got engaged months after and tied the knot in September 2018.