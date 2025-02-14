Justin Bieber opens up about mental health amid 'breakdown' rumours

Justin Bieber addresses the social media speculations around his mental health

Justin Bieber, who sparked concerns for his mental health over the last few months, is reportedly not going through any breakdown.

In fact, the 30-year-old “is a happy camper right now,” as an insider revealed on Thursday, February 13th.

The source detailed that “there’s no breakdown” and that the Baby singer is “happier than he’s been in a long time,” to Us Weekly.

The Sorry hitmaker “just really doesn’t care what people think,” they added, addressing Bieber’s recent outings which sparked conversations on social media.

“He knows he looks strange leaving spas shirtless, but it’s just him. And after the rumors he’s doing it out of spite now, he’s just being himself and won’t create a squeaky clean image just because the public wants him to.”

This comes after eagle-eyed fans expressed concerns for Bieber regarding his physical appearance. Several fans noted that the singer looked stressed, weak and unkempt during his recent outings since Diddy's arrest.

While the disgraced rapper's alleged victims spoke out against him, old videos of young Bieber started resurfacing and fans began questioning if he was subjected to any of Diddy's inappropriate actions.